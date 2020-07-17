Amenities

2008 Deer Trail Available 08/01/20 Spacious home for Rent - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is spacious with lots of storage! The entrance of this home definitely has a welcome feeling. High vaulted ceilings in the living room. With the kitchen and dining room open with separation of a breakfast bar. The kitchen has lots of cabinets with a pantry as well.On the main floor you will find a spare room with hall bath and the master suite. The master bedroom is larger and has a huge walk in closet and master bathroom. The master Bedroom also has access to the fenced in back yard. Upstairs is a nice size loft at the top of the stairs and big enough for an office. A full bath and extra bedroom is located on the upper level of this home as well. Pets are welcome upon approval. Call us today for your showings!



