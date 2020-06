Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1901 Thompson Available 07/25/20 Great Fenced Backyard - Looking for a spacious home in a nice neighborhood & conviently located with easy access to Ft Riley? Look no further. This new to the rental market 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home awaits new tenants. An open floor plan on the main level to include a dining area is a welcoming sight. Upstairs find 3 nice sized bedrooms ~ the master suite does include a large walk in closet and full tub/shower. The laundry is also located on the upper level for convenience. A large 2 car garage and privacy fenced yard will offer additional storage/areas.



Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.



Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.



(RLNE3246709)