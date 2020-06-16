115 N Adams St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Updated Home - This gorgeous home is incredibly charming, a true must see! The front porch is warm and inviting with plenty of sitting room, ideal for outdoor furniture. the red door adds such style and attractiveness that you'll hardly be able to wait to see what lies beyond the threshold. You are greeted by original hardwood flooring throughout the main rooms of the home. The living room is spacious and open with a high ceiling and hidden pocket doors separating it from the dining room. The kitchen is a dream come true with stainless steel and slate front appliances and a walk-in pantry. The flooring is ceramic tile adding to the charm of the home. There is plenty of cabinet space available and the half bath located just off the dining room. The laundry room is located on the main floor with washer and dryer hookups. There is access to the fenced-in backyard as well. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with more of the gorgeous original hardwood flooring. The main bathroom has been completely remodeled with new tile flooring and walls as well as a new vanity and top. This bathroom is sure to be your oasis! This home is complete with a full basement that is perfect for a man cave or a secluded master bedroom. Downstairs you will find the second full bath with a dual vanity sink. A one-car garage is located in the alley and there is front and also street parking is available. This home is energy efficient with triple-pane windows and recently installed 2-inch blinds throughout the entire home along with a brand new HVAC system as of November 2019. Lawn care includes fertilization/aeration. A small pet is welcome upon approval. Does this sound like the home for you?? Give us a call for your showing.



(RLNE4293174)