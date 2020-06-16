All apartments in Junction City
115 N Adams St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

115 N Adams St

115 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Updated Home - This gorgeous home is incredibly charming, a true must see! The front porch is warm and inviting with plenty of sitting room, ideal for outdoor furniture. the red door adds such style and attractiveness that you'll hardly be able to wait to see what lies beyond the threshold. You are greeted by original hardwood flooring throughout the main rooms of the home. The living room is spacious and open with a high ceiling and hidden pocket doors separating it from the dining room. The kitchen is a dream come true with stainless steel and slate front appliances and a walk-in pantry. The flooring is ceramic tile adding to the charm of the home. There is plenty of cabinet space available and the half bath located just off the dining room. The laundry room is located on the main floor with washer and dryer hookups. There is access to the fenced-in backyard as well. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with more of the gorgeous original hardwood flooring. The main bathroom has been completely remodeled with new tile flooring and walls as well as a new vanity and top. This bathroom is sure to be your oasis! This home is complete with a full basement that is perfect for a man cave or a secluded master bedroom. Downstairs you will find the second full bath with a dual vanity sink. A one-car garage is located in the alley and there is front and also street parking is available. This home is energy efficient with triple-pane windows and recently installed 2-inch blinds throughout the entire home along with a brand new HVAC system as of November 2019. Lawn care includes fertilization/aeration. A small pet is welcome upon approval. Does this sound like the home for you?? Give us a call for your showing.

(RLNE4293174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Adams St have any available units?
115 N Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
What amenities does 115 N Adams St have?
Some of 115 N Adams St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Adams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 N Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 115 N Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 115 N Adams St does offer parking.
Does 115 N Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 N Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Adams St have a pool?
No, 115 N Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 115 N Adams St have accessible units?
No, 115 N Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 N Adams St has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 N Adams St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 N Adams St has units with air conditioning.
