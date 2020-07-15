Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

706 E 9th Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath, full unfinished basement - Close to HCC and the Cosmosphere. 2 bed 1 bath home with central heat and air, and a full basement. Fridge, stove, washer, and dryer included. Detached garage and open back yard. Large front porch with swing. No indoor smoking allowed. Go to hutch.house and do a free online application after which we will call you to set up a showing. $650 rent per month and you pay utilities and do lawn care.



Benji, 620-960-1120

www.grpmrents.com



(RLNE2288943)