Hutchinson, KS
706 E 9th
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

706 E 9th

706 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

706 East 9th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
706 E 9th Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath, full unfinished basement - Close to HCC and the Cosmosphere. 2 bed 1 bath home with central heat and air, and a full basement. Fridge, stove, washer, and dryer included. Detached garage and open back yard. Large front porch with swing. No indoor smoking allowed. Go to hutch.house and do a free online application after which we will call you to set up a showing. $650 rent per month and you pay utilities and do lawn care.

Benji, 620-960-1120
www.grpmrents.com

(RLNE2288943)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

