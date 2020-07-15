All apartments in Hutchinson
Find more places like 506 E 3rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hutchinson, KS
/
506 E 3rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

506 E 3rd

506 East 3rd Avenue · (620) 960-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

506 East 3rd Avenue, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 E 3rd · Avail. now

$495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
$486 per month to purchase this home! - $495 rent or sale only we fiance for $486 . We will finance and with $3800 down your $486 monthly mortgage payment will pay off in 11 years your new home! Includes like new Sturdi-bilt storage barn. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and Includes a family room that could be used as a third bedroom as well. Nice sized kitchen. HVAC, Hardwood floors, and extra parking at rear of house. If interested, go to grpmrents.com and complete a free online application. Questions, call Marvin 620 200 5650

Available for sale $38,000 on a land contract owner financing with a down payment of $3,800. Your monthly payments will be $486 per month and then after 11 years the house is paid off and totally yours. You also need to pay a one time $300 escrow fee. You would pay for the insurance and maintainence/repairs during those 15 years but taxes are included in your payment. Call Marvin 620-200-5650

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2398827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E 3rd have any available units?
506 E 3rd has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 E 3rd have?
Some of 506 E 3rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 E 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
506 E 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E 3rd pet-friendly?
No, 506 E 3rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson.
Does 506 E 3rd offer parking?
Yes, 506 E 3rd offers parking.
Does 506 E 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 E 3rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E 3rd have a pool?
No, 506 E 3rd does not have a pool.
Does 506 E 3rd have accessible units?
No, 506 E 3rd does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E 3rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 E 3rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 E 3rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 E 3rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 506 E 3rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Maize, KSBel Aire, KS
Derby, KSNewton, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity