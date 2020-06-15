All apartments in Hutchinson
128 E 5th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

128 E 5th

128 East 5th Avenue · (620) 960-1120
Location

128 East 5th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 128 E 5th - 128 E 5th · Avail. now

$395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Studio Duplex, 2 large rooms,kitchen, & bath - Duplex Studio with basement and washer/dryer hookups. Two good sized rooms, plus kitchen and bath. Stove, fridge, washer, dryer provided. Central air conditioning and gas furnace heat. Has two entrances and is large for a 1 bedroom. No smoking inside and one small dog may be considered with a $200 pet deposit. Rent is $395 and depoist $395. If interested, do a free online application at hutch.house after which we will contact you for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
