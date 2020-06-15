Amenities

Studio Duplex, 2 large rooms,kitchen, & bath - Duplex Studio with basement and washer/dryer hookups. Two good sized rooms, plus kitchen and bath. Stove, fridge, washer, dryer provided. Central air conditioning and gas furnace heat. Has two entrances and is large for a 1 bedroom. No smoking inside and one small dog may be considered with a $200 pet deposit. Rent is $395 and depoist $395. If interested, do a free online application at hutch.house after which we will contact you for a showing.



No Cats Allowed



