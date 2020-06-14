Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Derby, KS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Derby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir
1036 Beau Jardin Circle, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3259 sqft
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 $1,000 first month rent - Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW $1,000 off first

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2650 sqft
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasantview
1 Unit Available
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$840
Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry. Newer paint, blinds, & tile. Very nice home.
Results within 5 miles of Derby

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South City
1 Unit Available
1614 Tulsa Street East
1614 Tulsa Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1614-tulsa-st-e-wichita-ks-67216-usa-unit-1/b5451fd9-c63b-4d18-9232-359b1cd3d966 (RLNE5836181)

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
East Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
1645 Windsor St
1645 Windsor Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
908 sqft
This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street. Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Mead
1 Unit Available
2226 S. Estelle
2226 S Estelle Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$849
1372 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you to move in! There is a lovely dining room with amazing natural light separate from the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and new flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crown Heights South
1 Unit Available
447 S. Glendale
447 South Glendale Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1149 sqft
College Hill Charmer - Property Id: 301367 447 S. Glendale ?Wichita,KS Rent: $825.00 ?Deposit: $825.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities, including, trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
840 N Bedford Ct
840 North Bedford Court, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2522 sqft
840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!! 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement Every detail of

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3233 S Illinois
3233 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1325 sqft
Newly Updated Townhome- 3 bdrm/2.5 bath - Property Id: 275447 Welcome to our spacious 3 level recently updated townhome. Enjoy this well maintained traditional floor plan with new flooring and neutral colors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5412 Morris 0.0
5412 E Morris St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1300 sqft
Check out this Home! Rent or Rent to Own available - OPEN HOUSE! Open house scheduled for Tuesday 6/9 from 12:30-1:00.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
511 E. Indianapolis
511 E Indianapolis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
1100 sqft
511 E. Indianapolis - Property Id: 293278 511 E. Indianapolis Wichita,KS Rent: $ 595.00 Deposit:$595.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - $200 first month rent - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first full months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
1000 S Woodlawn Blvd Apt 605
1000 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1577 sqft
Parke East is the quite luxury living you have been searching for in the heart of Wichita, minutes from Towne East Mall, numerous dining establishments and McConnell AFB. We offer some of the most spacious townhomes here in Wichita.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
504 W Pawnee St
504 West Pawnee Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Nice, cozy home for rent. 2 bedrooms plus 1. New flooring, paint and blinds. Hardwood floors & carpet in the house. Stove included. Prefer no pet, if approved for a pet, pet rent and deposit will be added. Non smokers (RLNE2122843)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
3422 E. Douglas - 1
3422 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Historic building hosts this 1BR with tons of natural light and wood floors! - 1BR, 1BA - Tiled front room surrounded in windows - Fresh Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Off Street Parking - Pets Welcome with Approval!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6501-6505 E. Lincoln St. - 6505
6501 E Lincoln St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
This economical, roomy 2BR apartment near Lincoln and Woodlawn features wood floors throughout, washer dryer hookups, and LOTS of closet space. It has been REMODELED with fresh paint, ceiling fans, and new fixtures.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Fabrique
1 Unit Available
1119 South Woodlawn Street
1119 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house. Fenced back yard with shed for extra storage. Updated bathroom and kitchen includes all appliances. All updated paint and glass tile give this home an extra special touch. Beautiful hardwood floors were refinished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Derby, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Derby renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

