Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 PM

14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Derby, KS

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Village
2030 Rosewood Court
2030 Rosewood Court, Derby, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1877 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath twin home in quiet Derby, KS! Finished basement. Comes with washer & dryer, appliances, and projector TV and screen. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 12:29 PM
2 Units Available
Haysville
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$745
973 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadowlark
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$810
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
4 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2248 N. Tallgrass #2
2248 N Tallgrass St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2290 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925543)

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Seneca
4551 S Walnut Ave
4551 South Walnut Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
875 sqft
Very Clean Brick Home in Southwest Wichita. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Utility room with Washer/Dryer hookups. Central Air and Heat. Stove and Refrigerator furnished. Large Kitchen. Carport. Fenced yard. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902289)

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Village
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)

1 of 44

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 04:45 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Village
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 201
3909 West 31st Street South, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
These Town homes are located in a quiet, semi-gated community.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Village
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairfax
861 S. Broadview
861 S Broadview Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table.

