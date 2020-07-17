All apartments in Bel Aire
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4616 Farmstead

4616 Farmstead Court · (316) 263-8110
Location

4616 Farmstead Court, Bel Aire, KS 67220
Bel Aire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1675 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2988 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Bel Aire Gem - Property Id: 306040

4616 Farmstead
Bel Aire,KS
Rent: $1,675.00

?Deposit: $1,675.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 1/2

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.

W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet and Laminate.

Parking: 2 car attached garage.
Availability: August 1, 2020

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Beautiful two-story home. Main Level: Living room, vaulted ceilings that cap front foyer, Kitchen with granite countertops, formal dining room, main level laundry, full bathroom. Upper: Master bedroom, full bath, 2 additional bedrooms. Basement: Huge family room, bonus room, bathroom, and storage. This home has a wood-burning fireplace.
?
External features: Fenced in yard with wood deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4616-farmstead-bel-aire-ks/306040
Property Id 306040

(RLNE5959381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Farmstead have any available units?
4616 Farmstead has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4616 Farmstead have?
Some of 4616 Farmstead's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Farmstead currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Farmstead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Farmstead pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Farmstead is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Farmstead offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Farmstead offers parking.
Does 4616 Farmstead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Farmstead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Farmstead have a pool?
No, 4616 Farmstead does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Farmstead have accessible units?
No, 4616 Farmstead does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Farmstead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Farmstead has units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Farmstead have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 Farmstead does not have units with air conditioning.
