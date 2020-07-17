Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Bel Aire Gem - Property Id: 306040
4616 Farmstead
Bel Aire,KS
Rent: $1,675.00
?Deposit: $1,675.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 1/2
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.
W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet and Laminate.
Parking: 2 car attached garage.
Availability: August 1, 2020
?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Beautiful two-story home. Main Level: Living room, vaulted ceilings that cap front foyer, Kitchen with granite countertops, formal dining room, main level laundry, full bathroom. Upper: Master bedroom, full bath, 2 additional bedrooms. Basement: Huge family room, bonus room, bathroom, and storage. This home has a wood-burning fireplace.
?
External features: Fenced in yard with wood deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4616-farmstead-bel-aire-ks/306040
(RLNE5959381)