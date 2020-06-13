39 Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
5261 N Cypress
5261 N Cypress Cir, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Newer 3 bd- 2 full baths- Large open living space. Beautiful Living space with kitchen with large bar and granite counter tops. Living room opens to patio with sliding glass door. Master has full bath and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$669
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Pine Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rocky Creek
1 Unit Available
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3800 E. 16th - 203
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
893 sqft
This newly REMODELED apartment unit is right across from the WSU campus. Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water & trash fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1748 N. Hillside - 201
1748 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
775 sqft
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
MacDonald
1 Unit Available
835 N Holyoke St
835 North Holyoke Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1016 sqft
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4914 Looman St
4914 East Looman Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crown Heights South
1 Unit Available
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1842 North Doreen Street
1842 North Doreen Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1460 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is a great place to call home. With a garage and a nice fireplace to cozy up to during the cold winter months.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bel Aire, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bel Aire renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

