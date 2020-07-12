Apartment List
/
KS
/
bel aire
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:40 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bel Aire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4616 Farmstead
4616 Farmstead Court, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2988 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bel Aire Gem - Property Id: 306040 4616 Farmstead Bel Aire,KS Rent: $1,675.00 ?Deposit: $1,675.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
5261 N Cypress
5261 N Cypress Cir, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Newer 3 bd- 2 full baths- Large open living space. Beautiful Living space with kitchen with large bar and granite counter tops. Living room opens to patio with sliding glass door. Master has full bath and walk in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4235 Janesville
4235 Janesville Street, Bel Aire, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2500 sqft
Bel Aire Beauty - Property Id: 304999 4235 Janesville ?Bel Aire, KS Rent: $1,650.00 ?Deposit: $1,650.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including all lawn care, trash, and pest control (if needed).
Results within 1 mile of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$914
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley Estates
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Country Park
4616 North Hydraulic Avenue, Park City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1125 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the Country Park community in Park City, Kansas.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 E Cedar Tree St
2118 E Cedar Tree St, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2250 sqft
Amazing Condo For Rent Park City Available 07/15/20 What if you had the opportunity to live in a nearly brand new condo, complete with special touches by the builder, such as a popular floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, island

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
252 S Pinecrest St
252 South Pinecrest Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Crown Heights Neighborhood. Detached Garage,unfinished basement, Fireplace, Fenced in back yard. Wonderful neighborhood. call us at 316-530-3077 to schedule a tour. Don't let this home get away from you. $20.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
North Central
2114 E. 16th St. N. - 101
2114 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
One-bedroom apartment in northeast Wichita with fresh upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
1717 N. Vassar - 207
1717 North Vassar, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This apartment is right across from the WSU campus. Brand new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, and granite countertops! Super-fast WiFi included! Tenant pays only for electric and a $15/mo water & trash fee.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
3321 E. Victor - 2
3321 Victor Place, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
This upstairs unit is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has had recent upgrades over the past year! With new flooring, freshly painted walls, and new kitchen appliances, this place is perfect for you! There have been new light fixtures

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Millair
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Power
1510 East 17th Street N
1510 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
760 sqft
ONLY a $300 Security Deposit! Application Fees are $25 Call today to view an apartment! (316) 265-9463 Amenities Include: Plenty of Parking Laundry Facility On-site Management and Maintenance Open Recreational Area Basketball Hoop Newer

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Power
1520 East 17th Street N - 1520-101
1520 East 17th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Power
1514 East 17th Street N - 1514-104
1514 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$499
850 sqft
2 Bedroom, New Paint, New Carpets, Spacious Closets! BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bel Aire, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bel Aire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bel Aire 3 BedroomsBel Aire Apartments with BalconyBel Aire Apartments with Garage
Bel Aire Apartments with GymBel Aire Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Aire Apartments with Parking
Bel Aire Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Aire Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Aire Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University