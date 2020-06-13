Apartment List
/
KS
/
bel aire
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM

91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS

Finding an apartment in Bel Aire that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2485 sqft
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
5261 N Cypress
5261 N Cypress Cir, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Newer 3 bd- 2 full baths- Large open living space. Beautiful Living space with kitchen with large bar and granite counter tops. Living room opens to patio with sliding glass door. Master has full bath and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$669
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
3422 E. Douglas - 1
3422 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Historic building hosts this 1BR with tons of natural light and wood floors! - 1BR, 1BA - Tiled front room surrounded in windows - Fresh Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Off Street Parking - Pets Welcome with Approval!

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village
1 Unit Available
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
102 S. OakWood Ave Available 07/02/20 East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
1240 North Emporia Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
- Upstairs unit 2 bedroom 1 bathroom $895 rent $700 deposit $35 application fee per adult (RLNE5636397)

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
840 N Bedford Ct
840 North Bedford Court, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2522 sqft
840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!! 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement Every detail of

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rocky Creek
1 Unit Available
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2144 N 127th Ct East
2144 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
2144 N 127th Ct East - 2144 N 127th Ct East Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5788571)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - $200 first month rent - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first full months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Power
1 Unit Available
1520 East 17th Street N - 1520-101
1520 East 17th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Matlock Heights
1 Unit Available
2356 N. Prince
2356 Prince Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
Adorable home with 2 bedrooms and a den. - Property Id: 265379 2356 N. Prince ?Wichita, KS Rent: $ 725.00 ?Deposit: $725.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas electricity, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1609 N Ash
1609 North Ash Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$925
3 bed 2 bath - SECTION 8 OK .New Floors Fresh Paint 3 Bed 2 Bath Bricked in with Gate Carport, Kitchen ,Living, Dining, & Den. (RLNE5588616)

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
MacDonald
1 Unit Available
835 N Holyoke St
835 North Holyoke Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1016 sqft
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4914 Looman St
4914 East Looman Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crown Heights South
1 Unit Available
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bel Aire, KS

Finding an apartment in Bel Aire that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University