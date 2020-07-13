/
pet friendly apartments
93 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4616 Farmstead
4616 Farmstead Court, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2988 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bel Aire Gem - Property Id: 306040 4616 Farmstead Bel Aire,KS Rent: $1,675.00 ?Deposit: $1,675.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
5261 N Cypress
5261 N Cypress Cir, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Newer 3 bd- 2 full baths- Large open living space. Beautiful Living space with kitchen with large bar and granite counter tops. Living room opens to patio with sliding glass door. Master has full bath and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4235 Janesville
4235 Janesville Street, Bel Aire, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2500 sqft
Bel Aire Beauty - Property Id: 304999 4235 Janesville ?Bel Aire, KS Rent: $1,650.00 ?Deposit: $1,650.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including all lawn care, trash, and pest control (if needed).
Results within 1 mile of Bel Aire
Verified
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified
7 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Aire
Verified
10 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$914
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
1 Unit Available
Country Park
4616 North Hydraulic Avenue, Park City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1125 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the Country Park community in Park City, Kansas.
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
5166 Villa Pl.
5166 N Villa Pl, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized
1 Unit Available
New Salem
321 N Ash St
321 North Ash Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
321 N Ash St Available 07/15/20 Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow near 2nd and 35th! - Come and check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow! This home comes equipped with original hardwood floors, beautiful built in’s, and a cozy kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
252 S Pinecrest St
252 South Pinecrest Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Crown Heights Neighborhood. Detached Garage,unfinished basement, Fireplace, Fenced in back yard. Wonderful neighborhood. call us at 316-530-3077 to schedule a tour. Don't let this home get away from you. $20.
1 Unit Available
North Central
2114 E. 16th St. N. - 101
2114 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
One-bedroom apartment in northeast Wichita with fresh upgrades.
1 Unit Available
Rocky Creek
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The
1 Unit Available
2144 N 127th Ct East
2144 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
2144 N 127th Ct East - 2144 N 127th Ct East Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5788571)
1 Unit Available
Village
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - MOVE IN SPECIAL - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
1 Unit Available
Murdock
945 N. Grove St.
945 North Grove Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1036 sqft
This two-bedroom home has been completely remodeled! It features all new "click" flooring, granite countertops, and a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
3321 E. Victor - 2
3321 Victor Place, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
This upstairs unit is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has had recent upgrades over the past year! With new flooring, freshly painted walls, and new kitchen appliances, this place is perfect for you! There have been new light fixtures