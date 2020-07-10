/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS with washer-dryer
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$577
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,
Crown Heights South
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1155 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
North Riverside
1800 N Payne St
1800 Payne Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Bungalow in North Riverside - Property Id: 306443 OPEN HOUSE JULY 18 AND 19 FROM 12PM-3PM. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly-remodeled bungalow conveniently located in the quaint North Riverside neighborhood.
East Mount Vernon
2021 Drollinger St.
2021 Drollinger Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1126 sqft
Open House! 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home with carport and garage! - Open House Thursday 7/9 2:00 Please read instructions on the bottom of this page.
Delano
228 S Charles
228 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1202 sqft
Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the Historic Delano Disctrict - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Delano district.
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.
East Mount Vernon
1731 S. Woodlawn
1731 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
1139 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom home - 2 bed 1.5 bath No basement Central heat/air Fenced yard Stacking washer/dryer 1 car garage 1,139 SQFT Southeast high Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard 950.00 rent 800.00 deposit 35.
Sunflower
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.
Delano
222 S Charles
222 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
782 sqft
Quaint 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow in Delano - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Delano. This home has been completely remodeled inside and out! Refrigerator, Range, Washer and Dryer included! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889118)
Sunnyside
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 off - Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.
Crestview
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4741 sqft
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.
4001 Westlawn
4001 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446 4001 Westlawn Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $950.00 Deposit: $950.
221 E Willowbrook St
221 East Willowbrook Street, Andover, KS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Andover, KS, 30 seconds from the US-400 highway, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with 2 car attached garage offers a total of 2,300ft² finished living space, with approximately 300ft² of unfinished storage space.
South Central
2048 S Gold St
2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
816 sqft
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to
South City
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
1411 N GLANCEY ST
1411 North Glancey Street, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex in a well maintained neighborhood in the desireable Andover School District. 2 bedroom up and 2 bedrooms down. Open floor plan, wet bar in the basement. Beautiful screen in deck to enjoy morning coffee.
Quail Meadows
9230 E. Barron Circle
9230 East Barron Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1399 sqft
9230 E. Barron Circle Available 08/01/20 - No section 8 3 Bed 2.