Apartment List
/
KS
/
bel aire
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
14 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$577
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1155 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Riverside
1800 N Payne St
1800 Payne Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Bungalow in North Riverside - Property Id: 306443 OPEN HOUSE JULY 18 AND 19 FROM 12PM-3PM. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly-remodeled bungalow conveniently located in the quaint North Riverside neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
2021 Drollinger St.
2021 Drollinger Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1126 sqft
Open House! 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home with carport and garage! - Open House Thursday 7/9 2:00 Please read instructions on the bottom of this page.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delano
228 S Charles
228 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1202 sqft
Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the Historic Delano Disctrict - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Delano district.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1731 S. Woodlawn
1731 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
1139 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom home - 2 bed 1.5 bath No basement Central heat/air Fenced yard Stacking washer/dryer 1 car garage 1,139 SQFT Southeast high Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard 950.00 rent 800.00 deposit 35.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delano
222 S Charles
222 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
782 sqft
Quaint 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow in Delano - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Delano. This home has been completely remodeled inside and out! Refrigerator, Range, Washer and Dryer included! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889118)

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 off - Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crestview
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4741 sqft
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4001 Westlawn
4001 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446 4001 Westlawn Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $950.00 Deposit: $950.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
221 E Willowbrook St
221 East Willowbrook Street, Andover, KS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Andover, KS, 30 seconds from the US-400 highway, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with 2 car attached garage offers a total of 2,300ft² finished living space, with approximately 300ft² of unfinished storage space.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
South Central
2048 S Gold St
2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
816 sqft
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
South City
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1411 N GLANCEY ST
1411 North Glancey Street, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex in a well maintained neighborhood in the desireable Andover School District. 2 bedroom up and 2 bedrooms down. Open floor plan, wet bar in the basement. Beautiful screen in deck to enjoy morning coffee.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Meadows
9230 E. Barron Circle
9230 East Barron Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1399 sqft
9230 E. Barron Circle Available 08/01/20 - No section 8 3 Bed 2.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University