28 Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS with hardwood floors

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crown Heights South
1 Unit Available
447 S. Glendale
447 South Glendale Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1149 sqft
College Hill Charmer - Property Id: 301367 447 S. Glendale ?Wichita,KS Rent: $825.00 ?Deposit: $825.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities, including, trash, lawn care, and pest control.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
840 N Bedford Ct
840 North Bedford Court, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2522 sqft
840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!! 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement Every detail of

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - $200 first month rent - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first full months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
3422 E. Douglas - 1
3422 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Historic building hosts this 1BR with tons of natural light and wood floors! - 1BR, 1BA - Tiled front room surrounded in windows - Fresh Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Off Street Parking - Pets Welcome with Approval!

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Power
1 Unit Available
1510 East 17th Street N
1510 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
760 sqft
ONLY a $300 Security Deposit! Application Fees are $25 Call today to view an apartment! (316) 265-9463 Amenities Include: Plenty of Parking Laundry Facility On-site Management and Maintenance Open Recreational Area Basketball Hoop Newer

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Matlock Heights
1 Unit Available
2356 N. Prince
2356 Prince Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
Adorable home with 2 bedrooms and a den. - Property Id: 265379 2356 N. Prince ?Wichita, KS Rent: $ 725.00 ?Deposit: $725.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas electricity, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
MacDonald
1 Unit Available
835 N Holyoke St
835 North Holyoke Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1016 sqft
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crown Heights South
1 Unit Available
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South City
1 Unit Available
1614 Tulsa Street East
1614 Tulsa Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1614-tulsa-st-e-wichita-ks-67216-usa-unit-1/b5451fd9-c63b-4d18-9232-359b1cd3d966 (RLNE5836181)

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5412 Morris 0.0
5412 E Morris St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1300 sqft
Check out this Home! Rent or Rent to Own available - OPEN HOUSE! Open house scheduled for Tuesday 6/9 from 12:30-1:00.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
511 E. Indianapolis
511 E Indianapolis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
1100 sqft
511 E. Indianapolis - Property Id: 293278 511 E. Indianapolis Wichita,KS Rent: $ 595.00 Deposit:$595.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
1000 S Woodlawn Blvd Apt 605
1000 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1577 sqft
Parke East is the quite luxury living you have been searching for in the heart of Wichita, minutes from Towne East Mall, numerous dining establishments and McConnell AFB. We offer some of the most spacious townhomes here in Wichita.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Terradyne
1 Unit Available
1113 Terradyne Dr
1113 Terradyne Drive, Andover, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4225 sqft
Beautiful Home on Terradyne Golf Course - Over 4,200 SF with Everything You Need! - This is a spectacular home in the wonderful Terradyne County Club neighborhood, perfect for any executive or golfing family! This house located is in the Andover

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
504 W Pawnee St
504 West Pawnee Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Nice, cozy home for rent. 2 bedrooms plus 1. New flooring, paint and blinds. Hardwood floors & carpet in the house. Stove included. Prefer no pet, if approved for a pet, pet rent and deposit will be added. Non smokers (RLNE2122843)

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6501-6505 E. Lincoln St. - 6505
6501 E Lincoln St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
This economical, roomy 2BR apartment near Lincoln and Woodlawn features wood floors throughout, washer dryer hookups, and LOTS of closet space. It has been REMODELED with fresh paint, ceiling fans, and new fixtures.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Fabrique
1 Unit Available
1119 South Woodlawn Street
1119 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house. Fenced back yard with shed for extra storage. Updated bathroom and kitchen includes all appliances. All updated paint and glass tile give this home an extra special touch. Beautiful hardwood floors were refinished.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Delano
1 Unit Available
2114 West Burton Street
2114 West Burton Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
929 sqft
This adorable 2BR has been COMPLETELY remodeled.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bel Aire, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bel Aire renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

