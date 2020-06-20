870 North 8th Street

Amenities

Amazing student housing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Terre Haute. Only 2 blocks away from Indiana State University Campus. Amenities included: outdoor porch, central air/heat, dishwasher, storage, washer and dryer. This is a sublease which will allow move in Aug 10th 2020. The price per month is $1,150/month but when split is $570 a person. There is a $350 security deposit per person required before move in. Please feel free to contact Jacob Jimenez at 219-781-5465 or Natisha Heath at 317-504-5535 to learn more. We gladly offer a virtual or physical tour!