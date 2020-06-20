All apartments in Terre Haute
Find more places like 870 North 8th Street.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:05 AM

870 North 8th Street

870 North 8th Street · (219) 781-5465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

870 North 8th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit University Village Town Home · Avail. Aug 10

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing student housing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Terre Haute. Only 2 blocks away from Indiana State University Campus. Amenities included: outdoor porch, central air/heat, dishwasher, storage, washer and dryer. This is a sublease which will allow move in Aug 10th 2020. The price per month is $1,150/month but when split is $570 a person. There is a $350 security deposit per person required before move in. Please feel free to contact Jacob Jimenez at 219-781-5465 or Natisha Heath at 317-504-5535 to learn more. We gladly offer a virtual or physical tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 North 8th Street have any available units?
870 North 8th Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 North 8th Street have?
Some of 870 North 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
870 North 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 870 North 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 870 North 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 870 North 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 870 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 North 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 870 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 870 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 870 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 870 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 North 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 870 North 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 870 North 8th Street has units with air conditioning.
