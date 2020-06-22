36 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities
Check out this newly repainted, re-carpeted home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath near Gilbert park! Covered front porch space, plus a covered side deck off the kitchen door, and laundry room! Fenced yard is small with full sized garage. This is a must-see property!
12 month lease
$35.00 application fee.
Criminal and Credit background check required!
Small pets are negotiable!
Rent: $750.00
Security Deposit: $750.00
Tenant pays water, gas, sewage, and electricity.
Renters insurance required!
Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Avenue
Terre Haute, IN 47807
(812) 561-1760
