36 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Check out this newly repainted, re-carpeted home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath near Gilbert park! Covered front porch space, plus a covered side deck off the kitchen door, and laundry room! Fenced yard is small with full sized garage. This is a must-see property!



12 month lease



$35.00 application fee.



Criminal and Credit background check required!



Small pets are negotiable!



Rent: $750.00



Security Deposit: $750.00



Tenant pays water, gas, sewage, and electricity.



Renters insurance required!



Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com for more details or to view a list of our other available rentals.



Complete Landlord Solutions

1400 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, IN 47807

(812) 561-1760



"Your leader in Terre Haute, Indiana Property Management"