Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

36 Gilbert Avenue

36 Gilbert Avenue · (812) 561-1760
Location

36 Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Ohio Street - Davis Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this newly repainted, re-carpeted home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath near Gilbert park! Covered front porch space, plus a covered side deck off the kitchen door, and laundry room! Fenced yard is small with full sized garage. This is a must-see property!

12 month lease

$35.00 application fee.

Criminal and Credit background check required!

Small pets are negotiable!

Rent: $750.00

Security Deposit: $750.00

Tenant pays water, gas, sewage, and electricity.

Renters insurance required!

Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com for more details or to view a list of our other available rentals.

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Avenue
Terre Haute, IN 47807
(812) 561-1760

"Your leader in Terre Haute, Indiana Property Management"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
36 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 36 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 36 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36 Gilbert Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Gilbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 36 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 36 Gilbert Avenue does offer parking.
Does 36 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Gilbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 36 Gilbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Gilbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Gilbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Gilbert Avenue has units with air conditioning.
