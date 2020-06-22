331 S 18th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New paint and floor coverings in this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on S 18th across the street from Davis Park Elementary! Nice front and small back porch for sitting outside. Cute built-in shelf and hutch features. Plenty of room for a growing family! Window A/C units provided.



Rent: $725

Security Deposit: $725



Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewage.



Renters insurance required!



$35.00 application fee!



Credit and criminal background check are required!



Pets negotiable!



Check out all of our available properties at www.completelandlordsolutions.com.



Complete Landlord Solutions

1400 Wabash Ave.

Terre Haute, In. 47807

(812)-645-2511