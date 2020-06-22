All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

331 S 18th

331 South 18th Street · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

331 South 18th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Ohio Street - Davis Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New paint and floor coverings in this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on S 18th across the street from Davis Park Elementary! Nice front and small back porch for sitting outside. Cute built-in shelf and hutch features. Plenty of room for a growing family! Window A/C units provided.

Rent: $725
Security Deposit: $725

Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewage.

Renters insurance required!

$35.00 application fee!

Credit and criminal background check are required!

Pets negotiable!

Check out all of our available properties at www.completelandlordsolutions.com.

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave.
Terre Haute, In. 47807
(812)-645-2511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 S 18th have any available units?
331 S 18th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 331 S 18th have?
Some of 331 S 18th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 S 18th currently offering any rent specials?
331 S 18th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 S 18th pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 S 18th is pet friendly.
Does 331 S 18th offer parking?
Yes, 331 S 18th does offer parking.
Does 331 S 18th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 S 18th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 S 18th have a pool?
No, 331 S 18th does not have a pool.
Does 331 S 18th have accessible units?
No, 331 S 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 331 S 18th have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 S 18th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 S 18th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 S 18th has units with air conditioning.
