Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2542 Dean Ave Available 04/10/20 Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled - Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled. This house has new a new roof, new windows. The interior has new flooring, fresh paint, New kitchen cabinets, new wiring, new heating and cooling, new light fixtures. This property has a large yard for kids or pets to play in.



(RLNE5626219)