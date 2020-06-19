1720 N 24th St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport game room parking garage

Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room. There is one full bath and a half bath. The backyard is fully fenced with enough room for the dogs or kids to play in. There is an attached garage and a car port. The heat pump is only a few years old. The sheds in the back do not come with the house.



(RLNE5767522)