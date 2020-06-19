All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

1720 N 24th St

1720 North 24th Street · (812) 814-9462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47804
Deming School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1720 N 24th St · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
game room
parking
garage
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room. There is one full bath and a half bath. The backyard is fully fenced with enough room for the dogs or kids to play in. There is an attached garage and a car port. The heat pump is only a few years old. The sheds in the back do not come with the house.

(RLNE5767522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1720 N 24th St have any available units?
1720 N 24th St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1720 N 24th St have?
Some of 1720 N 24th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 N 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1720 N 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 N 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 N 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 1720 N 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 1720 N 24th St does offer parking.
Does 1720 N 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 N 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 N 24th St have a pool?
No, 1720 N 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1720 N 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1720 N 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 N 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 N 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 N 24th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1720 N 24th St has units with air conditioning.

