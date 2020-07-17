All apartments in South Bend
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

722 E LaSalle Ave

722 East Lasalle Avenue · (574) 807-0812
Location

722 East Lasalle Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617
Northeast South Bend

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
- Your private sanctuary 3 minutes from downtown

This spacious house has a great location near vibrant downtown and overlooks the brand new Saint Joseph's High School. The large kitchen, formal dining room, and hardwood floors provide a lovely setting for your family and guests. Outside conveniences include a private driveway for parking, privacy fenced backyard, and a covered front porch.

Immerse yourself in wonderful Downtown South Bend! Enjoy dining (for fun, business, or romance), specialty shops, bike riding, kayaking, river walking, and museum touring. There are plenty of options for entertainment and exploration: Four Winds Field (home of the South Bend Cubs), Morris Performing Arts Center, Kroc Community Center, River Lights Plaza, Setiz Park, East Race Waterway, Howard Park, Century Convention Center.

So what are you waiting for... come join the fun!

(RLNE3306231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 E LaSalle Ave have any available units?
722 E LaSalle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
What amenities does 722 E LaSalle Ave have?
Some of 722 E LaSalle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 E LaSalle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
722 E LaSalle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 E LaSalle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 722 E LaSalle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 722 E LaSalle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 722 E LaSalle Ave offers parking.
Does 722 E LaSalle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 E LaSalle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 E LaSalle Ave have a pool?
No, 722 E LaSalle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 722 E LaSalle Ave have accessible units?
No, 722 E LaSalle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 722 E LaSalle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 E LaSalle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 E LaSalle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 E LaSalle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
