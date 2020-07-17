722 E LaSalle Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking clubhouse

- Your private sanctuary 3 minutes from downtown



This spacious house has a great location near vibrant downtown and overlooks the brand new Saint Joseph's High School. The large kitchen, formal dining room, and hardwood floors provide a lovely setting for your family and guests. Outside conveniences include a private driveway for parking, privacy fenced backyard, and a covered front porch.



Immerse yourself in wonderful Downtown South Bend! Enjoy dining (for fun, business, or romance), specialty shops, bike riding, kayaking, river walking, and museum touring. There are plenty of options for entertainment and exploration: Four Winds Field (home of the South Bend Cubs), Morris Performing Arts Center, Kroc Community Center, River Lights Plaza, Setiz Park, East Race Waterway, Howard Park, Century Convention Center.



So what are you waiting for... come join the fun!



