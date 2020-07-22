Apartment List
/
roseland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Roseland, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roseland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Roseland
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
10 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$890
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
7 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$752
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,157
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
8 Units Available
Rum Village
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1150 Congress Ave.
1150 Congress Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
1150 Congress Ave. Available 09/20/20 Completely furnished home close to Unv.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
526 S Frances St
526 South Frances Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed 1 bath bungalow located in East Bank right across from the boathouse and near downtown, Farmer's Market, River walk, Howard Park and all East Bank Dining and Shopping. A lovely large backyard has a great view of the river.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Keller Park
1102 Kinyon St
1102 Kinyon Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$699
808 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home with enclosed front porch, full (unfinished) basement. Large yard, detached garage that can be used for outside storage only. Move in fee $600. $12 filter delivery service.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Harter Heights
433 Napoleon Street
433 Napoleon Boulevard, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bdrm, 1 bath, currently being renovated, vinyl plank flooring throughout, located within 5-7 mins walking distance from ND. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer, park in driveway alongside home, very large backyard.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Harter Heights
432 Peashway St
432 Peashway Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Beautiful, modern, 2 bdrm, 1 bath, fully furnished from A to Z, townhome (guest house) in Harter Heights. Neighborhood located 5-7 mins walking distance from ND. Safe, beautiful neighborhood with off street parking. Deposit and references required.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1022 West Lawrence Street
1022 W Lawrence St, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1020 sqft
Bethel College, IUSB, and Notre Dame are within minutes. 2 bedroom/1+ bath duplex. Unit is 1/2 of a house. Private front entrance, private back door to shared exit leads to back covered carport area. Each unit has own private front door and walk up.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
18199 Stoneridge St., Unit F
18199 Stoneridge Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Located in Woodbridge Condominiums, less than five minutes from Notre Dame campus, this spacious condo has a layout that is unique from all the others.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
537 N Sunnyside
537 North Sunnyside Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
792 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near Notre Dame offers enclosed front porch, hardwood floors throughout, full basement with laundry hook-ups, partially fenced yard, detached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
River Park
529 South 29th Street
529 South 29th Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
COMING SOON August 1st! Cute 2 bedroom with walk-in closets in Riverpark! Being renovated, new paint, flooring, all new appliances! Detached garage, enclosed front porch and fenced in back yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
51779 Hanigan Drive
51779 Hannigan Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2040 sqft
Conveniently located- 4 miles from the University of Notre Dame and close proximity to I-90. Be near all the conveniences of shopping, dining and entertainment in South Bend and Mishawaka. Clean and NEW.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest South Bend
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Rum Village
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roseland, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roseland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

