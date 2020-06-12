All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 311 SW 3rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, IN
/
311 SW 3rd St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

311 SW 3rd St.

311 Southwest 3rd Street · (765) 273-7441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

311 Southwest 3rd Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 311 SW 3rd St. · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Nice large 4 bedroom house has some updates! - This 4 bedroom house has lots to offer. Some of the features are some new carpet, new bathtub, off street parking, ceiling fans, newer appliances. The bedrooms are upstairs with one by itself and three are connected. The dining room off of the kitchen is large and had built in cabinets. House is all electric with baseboard heat.

Tenant pays all utilities (electric, water, and sewage)

Call Blue Sky Property Management at 765-273-7441 for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 SW 3rd St. have any available units?
311 SW 3rd St. has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 SW 3rd St. have?
Some of 311 SW 3rd St.'s amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 SW 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
311 SW 3rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 SW 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 311 SW 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 311 SW 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 311 SW 3rd St. does offer parking.
Does 311 SW 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 SW 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 SW 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 311 SW 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 311 SW 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 311 SW 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 SW 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 SW 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 SW 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 SW 3rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 311 SW 3rd St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMuncie, INMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OH
Hamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHAnderson, IN
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNew Castle, INNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity