311 SW 3rd St.

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking

Nice large 4 bedroom house has some updates! - This 4 bedroom house has lots to offer. Some of the features are some new carpet, new bathtub, off street parking, ceiling fans, newer appliances. The bedrooms are upstairs with one by itself and three are connected. The dining room off of the kitchen is large and had built in cabinets. House is all electric with baseboard heat.



Tenant pays all utilities (electric, water, and sewage)



Call Blue Sky Property Management at 765-273-7441 for more details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4590453)