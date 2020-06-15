All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1242 Hunt St

1242 Hunt Street · (765) 288-0890
Location

1242 Hunt Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1242 Hunt St · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Beautiful 2 BR home for sale on contract!! - This is a 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with 2 stories. Downstairs has plenty of living space and a full bath, while upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a half bath, and a bonus room attached to one of the bedrooms.

Contract sale terms: Sale price is $55,900. Purchaser would pay $3,000 down payment and financing $52,900 at 10% interest. Payment would include principal, interest, taxes, and insurance, and would be approximately $600.00 per month. After 2 years purchaser would have the option of getting their own financing.

To see a virtual tour of the home please click the following link:

https://view.ricohtours.com/07786ced-0029-4ab8-89d2-181151bd93d7/

(RLNE5779377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

