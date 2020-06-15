1242 Hunt St

Amenities

Beautiful 2 BR home for sale on contract!! - This is a 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with 2 stories. Downstairs has plenty of living space and a full bath, while upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a half bath, and a bonus room attached to one of the bedrooms.



Contract sale terms: Sale price is $55,900. Purchaser would pay $3,000 down payment and financing $52,900 at 10% interest. Payment would include principal, interest, taxes, and insurance, and would be approximately $600.00 per month. After 2 years purchaser would have the option of getting their own financing.



To see a virtual tour of the home please click the following link:



https://view.ricohtours.com/07786ced-0029-4ab8-89d2-181151bd93d7/



(RLNE5779377)