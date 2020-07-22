Apartment List
/
IN
/
plainfield
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

36 Apartments under $800 for rent in Plainfield, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Plainfield is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
411 N Vine St
411 North Vine Street, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
411 N Vine St. South Unit - Property Id: 323852 Completely remodeled one bedroom place just down the street from the NEW downtown Plainfield.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
15 Units Available
Garden City
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$780
2 Bedrooms
$995
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Key Meadows
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$665
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
25 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$791
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$623
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Stout Field
1412 Ingomar Street
1412 Ingmar Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$745
1076 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located on Indys West side.
Results within 10 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
97 Units Available
Speedway
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$696
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Garden City
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$658
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$884
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$524
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$662
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
816 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
22 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$718
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
29 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
27 Units Available
North High School
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$756
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
North High School
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$648
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
21 Units Available
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1010 sqft
This community provides residents with a resort-style pool, fitness center, and pet park. Apartments have window seats, walk-in closets, and large patios. Just a short drive from Eagle Creek Reservoir and Lafayette Square.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Garden City
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1200 sqft
While it's only moments from downtown Indianapolis, residents of this community can stay home to enjoy the swimming pool, fully-equipped gym and take the little ones to the playground. Washer and dryer hookups in unit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Speedway
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$755
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,108
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
5 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$679
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
9 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Mars Hill
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
North High School
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1082 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated September 7 at 08:49 PM
Contact for Availability
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$605
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
A charming, low-rise community with ample green space. Pet-friendly. Near I-70 and I-465. On-site play area, community center, and emergency maintenance. Spacious interiors with cafe-style balconies.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Westside
918 N Elder Ave
918 North Elder Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath home in quiet Westside Neighborhood. - Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath home in quiet Westside Neighborhood. New paint and carpet throughout the house. Neutral kitchen cabinets and countertops. Hurry this home will not last long.
City Guide for Plainfield, IN

Plainfield missed the commanding nickname "Crossroads of America" by about 14 miles. (That distinction goes to neighboring Indianapolis.) But what it lacks in nickname coolness, it makes up for in history and convenience. You're only five minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, so if you're a frequent traveler, consider checking out this towns housing for rent. But Plainfield offers more than just a quick getaway route to its 28,000 residents.It has a small-town feel with big-cit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Plainfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Plainfield, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Plainfield is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Plainfield in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlainfield 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPlainfield 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPlainfield 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPlainfield Accessible Apartments
Plainfield Apartments under $800Plainfield Apartments with BalconiesPlainfield Apartments with GaragesPlainfield Apartments with GymsPlainfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Plainfield Apartments with ParkingPlainfield Apartments with PoolsPlainfield Apartments with Washer-DryersPlainfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlainfield Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis