pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
85 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
5 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Last updated February 18 at 09:23pm
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
102 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
29 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Butchertown
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
52 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
15 Units Available
Smoketown
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Old Louisville
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
Last updated April 26 at 05:17pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Butchertown
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Shively
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Hill
110 South Campbell Street
110 South Campbell Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease is this two bedroom loft condo in NuLu. Unit is in secured access building on second floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with large open floor plan. Unit has updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
California
2208 Garland Ave.
2208 Garland Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$799
1142 sqft
Rental Houses, 2208 Garland Ave., Louisville, KY 40211 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Take a look at this fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. This home has been completely redone.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
915 S 32nd St
915 South 32nd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
1/2 off first month's rent! 2 bedroom home with bonus room- Section 8 accepted - **Now offering 1/2 off first month's rent!** Large 2 bedroom home with a bonus loft/room upstairs -2 full bathrooms -Large covered front porch -Hardwood flooring
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Algonquin
1639 Dixdale Avenue
1639 Dixdale Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1639 Dixdale Ave., Louisville, KY 40210 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. 2 bedrooms are located on the first floor and the third is on the second floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shelby Park
418 Marrett Avenue
418 Marret Ave, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 418 Marret Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Shotgun Style Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath shotgun style home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups and central air. Convenient location. (RLNE4439050)
