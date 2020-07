Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

The Breakwater combines the excitement of downtown New Albany and the splendor of luxury apartment living. Conveniently located just blocks from parks, trails and the Ohio River, this location provides easy and efficient access to all your home, work and leisure destinations. This prime location makes the perfect starting point for anyone looking to enjoy all that New Albany has to offer.