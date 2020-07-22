70 Studio Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN
Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...
Studio apartments could offer the best of Hammond living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Hammond during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.