Apartment List
/
IN
/
hammond
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:56 PM

70 Studio Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN

Studio apartments could offer the best of Hammond living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transpo... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
South Shore
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
470 sqft
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$600
400 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Michigan's Rainbow Beach. Large 1-bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood flooring and patio/balconies. Small pets allowed with fee. Free on-street parking available. On-site laundry. Free WiFi.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
801 E Main St. 17-5
801 E Main St, Griffith, IN
Studio
$650
960 sqft
16' X 60' Shop space ideal for Small Business, Semi owner operator, storage etc. Includes shop furnace, bathroom, 12X14' overhead door and 16'X60' outdoor parking spot. Unit has (100 Amp 120/240V single phase) and lighting.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1116 East Main (Example)
1116 East Main Street, Griffith, IN
Studio
$8,700
9000 sqft
9000 Sq' flex space. Includes 1120 Sq' of office space. New Business Park in development located in Griffith In. Great location for your business operations. 3000 sq' to 21,000 sq' of Flex Space available. Zoned B3.
Results within 10 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Hyde Park
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,249
421 sqft
With gorgeous views of the city skyline, 5550 S. Dorchester is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Hyde Park
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
462 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Hyde Park
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$860
331 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 776

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
249 Units Available
Kenwood
Regents Park
5035 S East End Ave., Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,395
563 sqft
Regents Park is a luxury lakefront community located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Most have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
57 Units Available
Hyde Park
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
Designed by architect Mies van der Rohe, newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and brand new bathrooms. Complex has elevator, laundry on-site and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Hyde Park
Twin Towers Apartments
1649 E 50th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,254
416 sqft
This is a pet-friendly property that offers residents a coffee bar, gym and garage parking. It feels like new in these recently renovated units. Just moments away from Regents Park, Morgan Shoal and I-90.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$635
300 sqft
Studio apartments near South Shore Golf Course. Hardwood floor and on-site laundry. Very walkable neighborhood with transit stop on the same block. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Kenwood
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$825
440 sqft
Recently renovated units available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Features include hardwood floors and granite counters. Laundry facility available on site. Located in the highly walkable neighborhood of Bronzeville, Chicago, near parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
27 Units Available
Hyde Park
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
430 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Hyde Park
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$915
330 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Hyde Park
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$845
343 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 159

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
118 Units Available
Hyde Park
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,025
584 sqft
EXTRAORDINARY AMENITIES Your home is more than just your apartment. Come home to amenities that go above and beyond services and conveniences that make your life easier and bespoke spaces that make your life more enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
15 Units Available
Kenwood
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
357 sqft
Pet-friendly community centered around a private courtyard. The studios and 1-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Washington Park is within walking distance. Highway 40 links to downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 131

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
25 Units Available
Hyde Park
East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,110
463 sqft
Close to public transportation, steps from the 51st/53rd Street L station. Residents live in units with patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes maintenance, parking, gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
14 Units Available
Hyde Park
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$990
350 sqft
Restored apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Exercise at the onsite fitness center. Bike storage available. Minutes from the University of Chicago. Close to Lake Shore Drive and I-90/I-94.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
9 Units Available
Hyde Park
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$979
450 sqft
Bright Hyde Park units near Lake Michigan. Hardwood floors and natural light. Large bay windows. Recently renovated. Community bike storage available to all tenants. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue
5528 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$885
284 sqft
Lakeshore living just steps from the water. Lake Michigan access and great transportation place you in the heart of it all. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry and recently updated interiors featuring hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
2 Units Available
Hyde Park
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,125
390 sqft
A short distance from Drexel Square and Nichols Park. Lavishly appointed apartments with a modern kitchen, luxury appliances and hardwood flooring. A pleasant community includes a courtyard, 24-hour maintenance and internet access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Hyde Park
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$930
476 sqft
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
City Guide for Hammond, IN

Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Hammond, IN

Studio apartments could offer the best of Hammond living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Hammond during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Hammond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHammond 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHammond 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHammond Apartments under $800
Hammond Apartments with BalconiesHammond Apartments with GaragesHammond Apartments with GymsHammond Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hammond Apartments with ParkingHammond Dog Friendly ApartmentsHammond Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, IN
Oak Lawn, ILWestmont, ILDolton, ILPortage, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INWilmette, ILHarvey, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILBlue Island, ILPark Forest, IL
Bensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILChesterton, INBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College