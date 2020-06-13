Apartment List
292 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN

Finding an apartment in Hammond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1556 178th Place
1556 178th Place, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
1556 178th Place is a beautiful single-family home located in Hammond, IN. The 2 bedrooms and living room are complete with central air and wood vinyl flooring. The 1 bathroom is newly remolded and has a shower surround.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
7203 Carolina Avenue
7203 Carolina Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
935 sqft
7203 Carolina St is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and central air through out. This is a perfect single family with a fenced-in yard! Apply today at www.rentcaps.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
7204 Ohio Avenue
7204 Ohio Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
7204 Ohio Ave is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage of this home is 1015 and this home was built in 1960. This home has a beautiful large fenced-in yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Pulaski Park
1 Unit Available
4248 South Grover Avenue
4248 Grover Ave, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
704 sqft
4248 South Grover Avenue is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home has complete central air through out and has a fenced in backyard. This is the perfect single family home for you! Apply today at www.rentcaps.
Results within 1 mile of Hammond

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1008 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Shore
2 Units Available
7131-45 S Yates Blvd
7131 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$785
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
845 sqft
Apartments are located in the South Shore area near 71st Street. The area has a high walk score and provides good transit options. There are quality appliances, on-site laundry, and a phone entry intercom.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Chicago
5 Units Available
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
735 sqft
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7263 S Coles
7263 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments located by the waterfront. Pet-friendly, with hardwood flooring, recent renovations, some paid utilities and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted for these units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7440 S Phillips Ave
7440 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly South Shore apartments with many amenities. Hardwood floors, free heat, dining rooms and free Wi-Fi add comfort. Just off 75th and Yates.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
2225 E 87th St
2225 E 87th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
800 sqft
Freshly rehabbed two-bedroom apartments have new appliances and carpeting. Amenities include parking and free heat. Located right next to Chicago Vocational High School and Jesse Owens Park. Close to I-90.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Deering
1 Unit Available
2122 E. 97th St.
2122 East 97th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
MUST SEE!!! - (RLNE5669931)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/06/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1
8755 South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3br/1br house - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with modern appliances, spacious floor plan, backyard. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Shore
2 Units Available
7829 S South Shore Dr
7829 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath room central air newly remodeled. Private assigned parking Lake front property. income must be three time the monthly rent to qualify pets ok (RLNE1044021)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hammond, IN

Finding an apartment in Hammond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

