Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance e-payments media room

503 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning. Unique. And Very Upscale. - The True Meaning of Luxury and Convenience.



Welcome home to your new spacious 3-bedroom town home! Featuring the best interior finishes, a beautiful kitchen, new stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, & above the range microwave. You friends will be envious while you enjoy the luxury of solid wood cabinets with soft close doors & drawers, a new stainless-steel sink, and faux Granite Counter-tops. You can easily fit your furniture in the living room which also offers all the upgrades like, two-toned paint, luxury wood plank flooring, & custom moldings. Enjoy the luxury of doing laundry at home with washer & dryer hook-ups in their own room and half bath on the ground level! Upstairs, Enjoy your new master bedroom with standard ceiling fan, new carpet, and a large walk-in closet. Across the hall are 2 more bedrooms both with large wall to wall closets, ceiling fans, and new carpet. In the hallway sits a large linen closet for towels and other necessities. And finally enjoy a large bathroom with modern double sinks & vanities with drawers and cabinets

and a shower bath combo with 3-phase shower-head. You will also benefit from lower electric bills with energy-efficient LED lighting throughout.



TIRED OF LEASING OFFICE HOURS THAT DON'T WORK FOR YOU...WE MAKE APPOINTMENTS TO FIT YOUR BUSY SCHEDULE CALL OR TEXT US @ 812-428-3341.



EVANSVILLE'S PREMIERE GATED COMMUNITY

WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS IN EVERY UNIT

WE ACCEPT LARGE AND SMALL DOGS AND CATS!



EASY ONLINE APPLICATION = $0.00

SAME DAY APPROVALS = $0.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT = $0.00

ONE-TIME MOVE IN FEE = $200.00

RENT STARTS @ $1129.00



We are the best price in downtown Evansville! Our spacious 9-acre community is urban in its location, yet suburban in its setting. Enjoy quiet peaceful evenings in your new home. Located blocks from everything the new downtown Evansville has to offer! Minutes from Haynies Corner Arts District, new restaurants, the downtown river walk, Central Library, Tropicana casino, the Ford Center, Victory Theatre, Old National Events Plaza & Evansvilles Civic Center complex. Just over 1 mile from the University of Evansville, 1 minute from Lloyd Expressway exits, approximately 10 minutes from the University of Southern Indiana, and only a few blocks from the new Indiana University School of Medicine.



(RLNE3055678)