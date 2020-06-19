All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 411 Southeast 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
411 Southeast 3rd Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

411 Southeast 3rd Street

411 Southeast 3rd Street · (812) 308-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 Southeast 3rd Street, Evansville, IN 47713
Wheeler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Free Rent Special! 1st full month free with a 14 month lease! What a great brownstone with your own covered front porch! This updated upstairs apartment has BRAND NEW flooring and FRESH paint! Both bathrooms have walk-in showers! Convenient location in the Evansville Downtown area. School Districts: Tekoppel, Helfrich Park, Reitz. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash pickup. Resident Responsibility: Vectren.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Southeast 3rd Street have any available units?
411 Southeast 3rd Street has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
Is 411 Southeast 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Southeast 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Southeast 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Southeast 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 411 Southeast 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 411 Southeast 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 Southeast 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Southeast 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Southeast 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 411 Southeast 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Southeast 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Southeast 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Southeast 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Southeast 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Southeast 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Southeast 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 411 Southeast 3rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct
Evansville, IN 47715
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass
Evansville, IN 47715
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln
Evansville, IN 47715
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court
Evansville, IN 47714
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd
Evansville, IN 47715
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity