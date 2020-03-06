Amenities
403 Canal St. Available 06/17/20 Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...
Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
Designer kitchen with pass through bar, new stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.
Upgraded interior finishes that include new crown molding, luxury wood plank flooring & LED lighting.
Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!
These Newly Renovated townhomes located in Evansville's
desirable City Pointe community are a MUST SEE!
Tired of leasing office hours that don't work for you? We make
appointments to fit your schedule!
Call or text us @812-428-3341.
Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentCityPointe.com)
Washer & Dryers hooks ups in every home!
Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping
PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250 Non Refundable + $25/Mo
Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 812-428-3341
Blocks from the new Indiana University, University of Evansville, USI Schools of Medicine
1 Mile from the University of Evansville
convenient to East or West side and 1 minute off the Lloyd Expressway
(RLNE5521083)