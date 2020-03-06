Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

403 Canal St. Available 06/17/20 Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...

Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

Designer kitchen with pass through bar, new stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.

Upgraded interior finishes that include new crown molding, luxury wood plank flooring & LED lighting.

Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!

These Newly Renovated townhomes located in Evansville's

desirable City Pointe community are a MUST SEE!



Tired of leasing office hours that don't work for you? We make

appointments to fit your schedule!

Call or text us @812-428-3341.



Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentCityPointe.com)

Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping

PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250 Non Refundable + $25/Mo

Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 812-428-3341



Blocks from the new Indiana University, University of Evansville, USI Schools of Medicine

1 Mile from the University of Evansville

convenient to East or West side and 1 minute off the Lloyd Expressway



