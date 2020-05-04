201 East Maryland Street

Amenities

garage internet access

Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This is a large, spacious four bedroom, one bath house with a mostly fenced in back yard (missing one section next to the garage). It's a great house in a quiet neighborhood.



For a property showing, please use a rently.com. Although we are a local Evansville-based company, we have contracted with a third-party company called Rently so that you can view one of our properties at your convenience 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week.



To get the most out of Rently and to make your viewing experience as pleasant as possible, we strongly suggest you download the Rently app on the Google Play Store or Apple Store and register with Rently prior to going to one of our properties. You may also register on rently.com (https://homes.rently.com/profile). Registration with Rently is going to require you to have a cell phone with internet connectivity and to do three things:



One, pay 99 cents with a credit card.

Two, take a picture of the front and back of your driver's license; and,

Three, take a selfie.



Rently will use these three things to verify your identity. Performing these actions to get registered with Rently will be easier at your home than standing outside the property. After registering, you may go to any of our properties (or any other properties listed with Rently) at your convenience without having to register or to pay the 99 cents again. Just go to the property, enter the code on the lockbox into the Rently app on your phone, and in you go!



Please be aware that all of our vacant properties have monitored security systems. Please make sure to use the code provided in Rently to disarm the security system. Please be aware that the security system code changes after each visit, so, if you come back to the property for a second viewing, the security code will be different.



If you have any trouble using the Rently app or are unable to do so for some reason, please give us a call at (812) 250-4414. We have chosen to use Rently to make your property viewing experience as convenient as possible. (Our experience is that it takes less time to sign up for Rently than it takes to wait for the leasing agent to show up at the property.) Of course, you can always call us with any questions you have about one of our properties.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.