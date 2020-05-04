All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 201 East Maryland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
201 East Maryland Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:40 AM

201 East Maryland Street

201 East Maryland Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1518884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 East Maryland Street, Evansville, IN 47711
Jacobsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This is a large, spacious four bedroom, one bath house with a mostly fenced in back yard (missing one section next to the garage). It's a great house in a quiet neighborhood.

For a property showing, please use a rently.com. Although we are a local Evansville-based company, we have contracted with a third-party company called Rently so that you can view one of our properties at your convenience 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week.

To get the most out of Rently and to make your viewing experience as pleasant as possible, we strongly suggest you download the Rently app on the Google Play Store or Apple Store and register with Rently prior to going to one of our properties. You may also register on rently.com (https://homes.rently.com/profile). Registration with Rently is going to require you to have a cell phone with internet connectivity and to do three things:

One, pay 99 cents with a credit card.
Two, take a picture of the front and back of your driver's license; and,
Three, take a selfie.

Rently will use these three things to verify your identity. Performing these actions to get registered with Rently will be easier at your home than standing outside the property. After registering, you may go to any of our properties (or any other properties listed with Rently) at your convenience without having to register or to pay the 99 cents again. Just go to the property, enter the code on the lockbox into the Rently app on your phone, and in you go!

Please be aware that all of our vacant properties have monitored security systems. Please make sure to use the code provided in Rently to disarm the security system. Please be aware that the security system code changes after each visit, so, if you come back to the property for a second viewing, the security code will be different.

If you have any trouble using the Rently app or are unable to do so for some reason, please give us a call at (812) 250-4414. We have chosen to use Rently to make your property viewing experience as convenient as possible. (Our experience is that it takes less time to sign up for Rently than it takes to wait for the leasing agent to show up at the property.) Of course, you can always call us with any questions you have about one of our properties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East Maryland Street have any available units?
201 East Maryland Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
Is 201 East Maryland Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 East Maryland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East Maryland Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 East Maryland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 201 East Maryland Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 East Maryland Street does offer parking.
Does 201 East Maryland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East Maryland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East Maryland Street have a pool?
No, 201 East Maryland Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 East Maryland Street have accessible units?
No, 201 East Maryland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East Maryland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 East Maryland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 East Maryland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 East Maryland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 201 East Maryland Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct
Evansville, IN 47715
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr
Evansville, IN 47710
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass
Evansville, IN 47715
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln
Evansville, IN 47715
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd
Evansville, IN 47715
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity