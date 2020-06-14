All apartments in Evansville
1408 E Oregon St
1408 E Oregon St

1408 East Oregon Street · (512) 975-9238
Location

1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN 47711

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1408 E Oregon St · Avail. now

$585

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan
/ 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment. Fixer upper in a great location. Could be your dream home with just a few upgrades. Easy renovation loans available. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $2500, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Text or Call Blaine at 512 975 9238.

(RLNE2578841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 E Oregon St have any available units?
1408 E Oregon St has a unit available for $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
Is 1408 E Oregon St currently offering any rent specials?
1408 E Oregon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 E Oregon St pet-friendly?
No, 1408 E Oregon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 1408 E Oregon St offer parking?
Yes, 1408 E Oregon St does offer parking.
Does 1408 E Oregon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 E Oregon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 E Oregon St have a pool?
No, 1408 E Oregon St does not have a pool.
Does 1408 E Oregon St have accessible units?
No, 1408 E Oregon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 E Oregon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 E Oregon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 E Oregon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 E Oregon St does not have units with air conditioning.
