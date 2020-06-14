Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711

OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan

/ 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment. Fixer upper in a great location. Could be your dream home with just a few upgrades. Easy renovation loans available. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $2500, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.



Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Text or Call Blaine at 512 975 9238.



(RLNE2578841)