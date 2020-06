Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This hard to find, spacious townhome is highlighted by it's open floor plan. Serene setting is far enough from town without the inconvenience. New flooring currently being installed. Pets are negotiable. Located just minutes from Hwy 46 makes it easy access to Bloomington or Ellettsville in just minutes. Background and credit check required.