Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Cumberland
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9306 Granville Ln
9306 Granville Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1222 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 301940 Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Warren Township. Enjoy The Open Floorplan. Nice Size Kitchen Contains Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range and Laundry Closet. A Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
3946 Narrowleaf Court
3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1699 sqft
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated October 3 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
8105 East 10th Street
8105 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1305 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with a 2 car detached garage with an extra storage shed. Newly refinished hardwood floors and brand new tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled w/ all new appliances and fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
64 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Castleton
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
127 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Devington
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
I65-South Emerson
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Indianapolis
6059 WILDCAT Drive
6059 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
Great Condo, Great Location, Quiet Community that is well maintained by the HOA. Condo comes w/ all appliances and is ready for immediate possession and a quick close. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sinks.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Irvington
16 North Whittier Place - Lower Unit
16 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and 1 car semi-attached garage. Gas and water utilities are included in rent. Washer and Dryer included. Unfurnished Non-Smoking No Pets We Do Not Accept Section 8
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cobblestone At Geist
12404 COBBLESTONE Court
12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Irvington
359 South Grand Avenue
359 South Grand Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1492 sqft
You will fall in love with this large two bedroom home! Conveniently located near Irvington, you will also have quick access to all downtown Indianapolis has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
8703 Shelbyville Road - A
8703 Shelbyville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
575 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in a carriage house on a secluded lot in Franklin Township. Private entrance with garage parking. Apartment has been recently updated with all new flooring, bathroom and paint.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
Arlington Woods
3833 N Sadlier Dr
3833 North Sadlier Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortably spacious ranch with attached garage off of Pendleton Pike. Close to everything you need!
