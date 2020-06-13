All apartments in Bedford
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2121 Washington Avenue

2121 Old State Road · No Longer Available
2121 Old State Road, Bedford, IN 47421

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2121 Washington Avenue Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Bedford. Home features all appliances which includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, & electric services.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3300316)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2121 Washington Avenue have any available units?
2121 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, IN.
What amenities does 2121 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 2121 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2121 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2121 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2121 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
