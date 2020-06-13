Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2121 Washington Avenue Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Bedford. Home features all appliances which includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, & electric services.



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036



No Cats Allowed



