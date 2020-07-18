14933 Knobcone Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4bed! 2.5 bath! 3 car garage! **AVAILABLE NOW** - This house is only 15 years old and is a great home. It has Spanish Lace ceilings and 6-panel doors throughout and a 3-Car Garage! Spacious Laundry Room with included washer and dryer, as is condition. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens into the Breakfast Nook and Living Room with a Gas Log Fireplace. The Dining Room, off the Foyer, will be a great place to entertain! All 4 Bedrooms are on the upper level and boast 2 Full Bathrooms. The Master Suite is great for those days you just want to relax! There is plenty of room in the large Master Walk-in Closet. This is a great home on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Non-Smoking ONLY! Low Risk Pet may be considered with Non-Refundable $300 Pet Fee.



Visit our website propertymanagerfortwayne.com to apply or give Kristie a call 260-209-0108.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS are as follows:

1. No bankruptcies or foreclosures in the last 2 years.

2. No history of ANY violent, sexual, financial related crimes OR habitual offenders.

3. No evictions in the last 5 years.

4. Minimum household NET income (after taxes) of 2.5 times the rent amount.

5. Minimum credit score of 580**

If unsure of credit score please call Kristie for more information & to discuss your options.



