Allen County, IN
14933 Knobcone Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14933 Knobcone Ct

14933 Knobcone Court · (260) 209-0108 ext. 1003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14933 Knobcone Court, Allen County, IN 46814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14933 Knobcone Ct · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2178 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4bed! 2.5 bath! 3 car garage! **AVAILABLE NOW** - This house is only 15 years old and is a great home. It has Spanish Lace ceilings and 6-panel doors throughout and a 3-Car Garage! Spacious Laundry Room with included washer and dryer, as is condition. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens into the Breakfast Nook and Living Room with a Gas Log Fireplace. The Dining Room, off the Foyer, will be a great place to entertain! All 4 Bedrooms are on the upper level and boast 2 Full Bathrooms. The Master Suite is great for those days you just want to relax! There is plenty of room in the large Master Walk-in Closet. This is a great home on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Non-Smoking ONLY! Low Risk Pet may be considered with Non-Refundable $300 Pet Fee.

Visit our website propertymanagerfortwayne.com to apply or give Kristie a call 260-209-0108.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS are as follows:
1. No bankruptcies or foreclosures in the last 2 years.
2. No history of ANY violent, sexual, financial related crimes OR habitual offenders.
3. No evictions in the last 5 years.
4. Minimum household NET income (after taxes) of 2.5 times the rent amount.
5. Minimum credit score of 580**
If unsure of credit score please call Kristie for more information & to discuss your options.

(RLNE5898106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14933 Knobcone Ct have any available units?
14933 Knobcone Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14933 Knobcone Ct have?
Some of 14933 Knobcone Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14933 Knobcone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14933 Knobcone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14933 Knobcone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14933 Knobcone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14933 Knobcone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14933 Knobcone Ct offers parking.
Does 14933 Knobcone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14933 Knobcone Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14933 Knobcone Ct have a pool?
No, 14933 Knobcone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14933 Knobcone Ct have accessible units?
No, 14933 Knobcone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14933 Knobcone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14933 Knobcone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14933 Knobcone Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14933 Knobcone Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
