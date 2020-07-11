Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.
Results within 5 miles of Zion
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
47 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,196
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Terrace Ave
1512 Terrace Avenue, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Northeast Waukegan ranch, fully renovated, with 4 bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms. Living Room with elegant hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and Shower, Walk-in-Closet and separate entrance.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lance
3938 81st Street Unit B
3938 81st Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Clean Quiet Comfortable Condo Living 2B 2B - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condominium with updated Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Included washer/dryer and detached 1 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3655488)

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
The Northwest
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 10 miles of Zion
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
137 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,149
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
White Caps
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$810
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
29 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
28 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Endee
4129 45th St
4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement - Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
749 SHEPARD Court
749 Shepard Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Highly sought after Heather Ridge townhome for rent that has so many fabulous amenities to enjoy all year round such as pools, tennis courts, and a rec center! Beautiful views of the pond can be seen from almost every room in the unit.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer. Move in ready! (RLNE5845273)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condominium with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Steeple Pointe
2199 Cardinal Court
2199 Cardinal Court, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3461 sqft
SPECTACULAR HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH 4 BED, 3.1 BATHS, PRIVATE OFFICE, LOFT AREA, GUEST SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATH, FULL ENGLISH BASEMENT, AND 3-CAR HEATED GARAGE.

July 2020 Zion Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Zion Rent Report. Zion rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Zion rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Zion rents held steady over the past month

Zion rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Zion stand at $899 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,058 for a two-bedroom. Zion's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Zion, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Zion rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Zion, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Zion is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Zion's median two-bedroom rent of $1,058 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Zion's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Zion than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Zion.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

