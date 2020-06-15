Amenities

3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath with Full Basement in Woodstock - Located in the quaint City of Woodstock, this unit is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, garage, private entrance, a huge patio, fully-equipped kitchen, fireplace, nice cabinets, beautiful countertops, and newer appliances (Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease; add $100/month for a one year lease term). For resident accessibility, 3039 Courtland Street is located near routes 47 and 120, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Woodstock. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a pet fee of $295/pet plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.



