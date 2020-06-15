All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3039 Courtland St

3039 Courtland Street · (800) 279-8310
Location

3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL 60098

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3039 Courtland St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath with Full Basement in Woodstock - Located in the quaint City of Woodstock, this unit is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, garage, private entrance, a huge patio, fully-equipped kitchen, fireplace, nice cabinets, beautiful countertops, and newer appliances (Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease; add $100/month for a one year lease term). For resident accessibility, 3039 Courtland Street is located near routes 47 and 120, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Woodstock. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a pet fee of $295/pet plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.

(RLNE2483617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Courtland St have any available units?
3039 Courtland St has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 Courtland St have?
Some of 3039 Courtland St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 Courtland St currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Courtland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Courtland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3039 Courtland St is pet friendly.
Does 3039 Courtland St offer parking?
Yes, 3039 Courtland St does offer parking.
Does 3039 Courtland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 Courtland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Courtland St have a pool?
No, 3039 Courtland St does not have a pool.
Does 3039 Courtland St have accessible units?
No, 3039 Courtland St does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Courtland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 Courtland St does not have units with dishwashers.
