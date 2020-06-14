Apartment List
/
IL
/
wilmette
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

217 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL

Finding an apartment in Wilmette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 Linden ave
430 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 BED APARTMENT IN DESIRED WILMETTE - Property Id: 295481 LARGE 1 BED APARTMENT IN WILMETTE. WALK TO THE PURPLE LINE AND THE BEACH !!! HARDWOOD FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED MUST SEE !!! SORRY, NO DOGS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1119 Greenleaf
1119 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Greenleaf Apartments - Property Id: 294994 Completely remodeled 1 Bedroom apartment just a block from Wilmette's cafe's, restaurants, shops, library and the Metra train.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Street
1 Unit Available
2500 Green Bay Road
2500 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit 202 Available 07/01/20 Updated Apartment! Near Downtown Evanston! - Property Id: 285152 This apartment is newly renovated. Within walking distance of Downtown Evanston. Within walking distance of Evanston's Farmers Market.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central Street
1 Unit Available
1813 Lincoln Street
1813 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Single family rental in excellent location by Central St. shopping, Metra, and local elementary and middle schools. Three bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Vintage charm throughout and tons of storage and laundry in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rogers Park
12 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$882
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Rogers Park
17 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,274
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
City Guide for Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, Illinois.

Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wilmette, IL

Finding an apartment in Wilmette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wilmette 1 BedroomsWilmette 2 BedroomsWilmette 3 BedroomsWilmette Accessible ApartmentsWilmette Apartments with Balcony
Wilmette Apartments with GarageWilmette Apartments with GymWilmette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilmette Apartments with Move-in Specials
Wilmette Apartments with ParkingWilmette Apartments with Washer-DryerWilmette Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilmette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL
Burr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College