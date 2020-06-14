Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:38 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Willowbrook, IL with garage

Willowbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
215 RODGERS Court
215 Rodgers Dr, Willowbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
833 South Stough Street
833 South Stough Street, Hinsdale, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,499
4200 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE - HOME ON A PARK! LIGHT, BRIGHT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
224 Heath Place
224 Heath Place, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5524 South Quincy Street
5524 South Quincy Street, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1805 sqft
Move in ready Ranch style home for Rent. JUNE IS FREE! Located in Hinsdale Central HS Dist; Features 3 Bed/2 Baths; Large Open floor plan with updated kitchen and eating area; SS Appliances; Large FR with wood burning Fireplc; Large LR.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5520 Tennessee Avenue
5520 Tennessee Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Pristine rental! Completely rehabbed from top to bottom. Brand new kitchen, three niced sized bedroom with new carpeting, finished lower level with laundry and storage. Owner will provide a new washer and dryer. Beautiful fenced in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
521 64th Street
521 64th Street, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 64th Street in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5649 South Oak Street
5649 South Oak Street, Hinsdale, IL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4218 sqft
LUXURY ABOUNDS IN THIS FRENCH PROVINCIAL 6 BED 7.1 BATH HOME.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8915 SKYLINE Drive
8915 Skyline Drive, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3218 sqft
Stunning stone-front 2-story SFH in Hinsdale South HS district. Close to I-55 and I-294 express ways. Spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless appliances (two ovens) and granite counter/island.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4432 sqft
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1521 PLUM Lane
1521 Plum Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1404 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bth townhome with one car garage. Laundry in unit. Quiet neighborhood. Minutes from I-55, RT 83, train & shopping; credit and background check for all the residents above 18.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hinsbrook
1 Unit Available
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
361 Countryside Court
361 Countryside Court, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
4500 sqft
Lovely, gracious & spacious home, sits on an acre of property in a serene cul du sac. All Hinsdale and Burr Ridge District 181 schools including Hinsdale Central.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
437 Commons Circle
437 Commons Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 437 Commons Circle in Clarendon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
110 Hidden View Drive
110 Hidden View Drive, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4800 sqft
Enjoy this well maintained, 4800 sqft brick and stone and cedar home in Hinsdale Central HS. Rental for $4200/month.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Byrd Court
111 Byrd Court, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
This home will be available on June 1st. Currently tenant-occupied. Tastefully remodeled rental home on a quiet street close to town.

1 of 25

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Willowbrook, IL

Willowbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

