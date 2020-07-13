Apartment List
IL
west dundee
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

76 Apartments for rent in West Dundee, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Dundee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
41 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
$
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.

1 of 1

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask
Results within 1 mile of West Dundee
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3061 Shenandoah Drive
3061 Shenandoah Drive, Carpentersville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2218 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of West Dundee
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
61 Melrose Court
61 Melrose Ct, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1560 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom with unfinished basement located right next to the Fox River. This home has brand new carpet throughout and is being professionally painted. Unit has a private driveway and large double car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1260 Brookdale Drive
1260 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1203 sqft
END UNIT RANCH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN, END UNIT RANCH WITH 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1370 Cimarron Court
1370 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1229 sqft
Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
College Green
1663 Pebble Beach Circle
1663 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1446 sqft
Spectacular completely remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse. Newly installed in Spring 2019: LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen & granite countertops. Porcelain tiling, vanity , all lights. Large Roman soak tub.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6513 MARBLE Lane
6513 Marble Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1553 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Prestwicke
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1530 Glacier Trail
1530 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Great waterfront home, open 1st floor with patio overlooking lake, 2 Big bedrooms with walk-in closets, All appliances, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage. owner prefers long term tenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lake In The Hills Estates
806 Menominee Drive
806 Menominee Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1379 Cimarron Ct
1379 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
1379 Cimarron Ct Available 08/11/20 HURRY THIS IS A MUST SEE! LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ELGIN, 3 BED/1. 5 BATH TOWN HOUSE WITH GARAGE, AVAILABLE AUGUST 11,2020 - WONDERFUL 3 BED/1.5 BATH FOR RENT IN A BEAUTIFUL SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1819 Silverstone Drive
1819 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
1819 Silverstone Drive Available 07/25/20 Large One Bedroom Condo Available July 25th! - CONDO for RENT! Great Location and Close to to shopping and more! Mint condition.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Dundee, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Dundee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

