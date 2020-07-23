Apartment List
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villa Park, IL

1545 South Ardmore Avenue
1545 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1545 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
646 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$890
579 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,662
835 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
749 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
870 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,856
800 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.

2200 South Stewart Avenue South
2200 South Stewart Avenue, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
780 sqft
Updated beautiful unit,balcony overlooks common area. White/granite/stainless kitchen/ ceramic floors.Carpeted living and bedroom.Lots of closets.Beautiful ceramic bath. Spacious bedroom. Laundry room on the same floor.Storage locker.

2432 Pinecrest Ln
2432 Pinecrest Lane, Westchester, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 08/01/20 Private Home - Property Id: 315028 1 BEDROOMS | 1 BATHROOMS. Single family home with one bedroom furnished (optional) and private bath for Rent. Use of kitchen, family room, and other amenities. Dog in home; no other pets allowed.

1331 S Finley Rd 207
1331 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
987 sqft
Unit 207 Available 08/01/20 Apt for rent - Property Id: 308918 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1331-s-finley-rd-lombard-il-unit-207/308918 Property Id 308918 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5938214)

413 Wilson Street
413 Wilson Street, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
Newly remodeled 1st floor apartment with 2 parking spaces & only 4 blocks to Fairview Ave. train station!! Newer remodeled kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet storage, freshly painted & newer flooring throughout.

5152 Fairview Avenue
5152 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
498 sqft
his is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit on the 2nd floor, with 1 parking space included and pets are allowed! Kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite counters.
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,423
824 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
City Guide for Villa Park, IL

Villa Park, Illinois, was home to the Ovaltine factory until 1988. The town was actually built so that factory employees could easily get to work.

Although Villa Park is technically a suburb of Chicago, it's also a village in its own right. This gives you the best of both worlds. Not only are you conveniently located so that you're close to all the amenities and entertainment that a big city has to offer, you also get the opportunity to live in a close-knit community, where you know your neighbors on a first-name basis and can get involved in the day-to-day goings on of your village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Villa Park, IL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Villa Park offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Villa Park, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

