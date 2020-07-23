99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villa Park, IL
Villa Park, Illinois, was home to the Ovaltine factory until 1988. The town was actually built so that factory employees could easily get to work.
Although Villa Park is technically a suburb of Chicago, it's also a village in its own right. This gives you the best of both worlds. Not only are you conveniently located so that you're close to all the amenities and entertainment that a big city has to offer, you also get the opportunity to live in a close-knit community, where you know your neighbors on a first-name basis and can get involved in the day-to-day goings on of your village. See more
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Villa Park offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.
If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Villa Park, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.
Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.