83 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL
Vernon Hills started out as just a 200-acre farm in the 1850s. The community didn’t shed its agricultural roots for nearly a hundred years. As it developed, it was still just a far-north outpost of Chicago, until recently.
Vernon Hills is one of the northernmost parts of Chicagoland; in fact, it’s less than 30 miles from being in Wisconsin. The town does have apartment rentals, with a wide variety of layouts and amenities. Vernon Hills offers a great quality of life. The down side to that is that you’ll pay accordingly for the higher standard of living. See more
Finding an apartment in Vernon Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.