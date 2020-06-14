Apartment List
/
IL
/
vernon hills
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

83 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL

Finding an apartment in Vernon Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 N Lakeside Dr
860 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 194746 BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM CONDO WITH HEATED TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR LIVING WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN A DESIRABLE LAKEWOOD VILLAS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5
750 Court of Birch, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
844 sqft
2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4
709 Court of Spruce, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting.

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Hills

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Hills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1117 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14812 Imperial Drive
14812 West Imperial Drive, Lake County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
7992 sqft
Executive Private Paradise! - Executive Private Paradise! Luxury Home Located on almost 5 wooded acres. The open ranch floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
632 Diamond Pointe Dr
632 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2200 sqft
Diamond Pointe - Property Id: 113937 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Finished basement (used as bedroom or office) with walkout to patio. Large balcony and patio. New carpet in master bedroom, newer carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Kitchen island.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
297 Tanager Court
297 Tanager Court, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2206 sqft
Schools : Pritchett elementary, Stevenson high school Just behind 7/11 , restaurants and preschool. Close to woodmans 24hr grocery store gas station and bus stop. Safe and good locality.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
240 Cindy Lane
240 Cindy Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **$500 OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 5/15/20**Adorable brick ranch updated in 2018. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Fenced in yard.
City Guide for Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills started out as just a 200-acre farm in the 1850s. The community didn’t shed its agricultural roots for nearly a hundred years. As it developed, it was still just a far-north outpost of Chicago, until recently.

Vernon Hills is one of the northernmost parts of Chicagoland; in fact, it’s less than 30 miles from being in Wisconsin. The town does have apartment rentals, with a wide variety of layouts and amenities. Vernon Hills offers a great quality of life. The down side to that is that you’ll pay accordingly for the higher standard of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vernon Hills, IL

Finding an apartment in Vernon Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Vernon Hills 1 BedroomsVernon Hills 2 BedroomsVernon Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVernon Hills 3 BedroomsVernon Hills Apartments under $1,000Vernon Hills Apartments under $1,200
Vernon Hills Apartments under $1,300Vernon Hills Apartments with BalconyVernon Hills Apartments with GarageVernon Hills Apartments with GymVernon Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVernon Hills Apartments with Move-in Specials
Vernon Hills Apartments with PoolVernon Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerVernon Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsVernon Hills Furnished ApartmentsVernon Hills Pet Friendly PlacesVernon Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILPark Ridge, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, IL
Algonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College