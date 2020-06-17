Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

714 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 714 W. Washington, Urbana IL. - For Rent Nice, furnished house with fenced yard and porch 1 block from campus off Lincoln Avenue; also 1 block from bus stop. House has 5 bedrooms, 3 upstairs and 2 in a basement apartment, which can be separated living with its own entrance.



Upstairs: Living room, dining room, fireplace, recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, bathroom with tub. Basement apartment: Living room, kitchen with granite, bathroom with shower. TVs included in both living rooms.



The minimum income requirement for this property is $5,000 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $2,500. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $5,000. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $7,500, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!



If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please complete this form: http://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request



