Urbana, IL
714 W. Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

714 W. Washington

714 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 West Washington Street, Urbana, IL 61801

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
714 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 714 W. Washington, Urbana IL. - For Rent Nice, furnished house with fenced yard and porch 1 block from campus off Lincoln Avenue; also 1 block from bus stop. House has 5 bedrooms, 3 upstairs and 2 in a basement apartment, which can be separated living with its own entrance.

Upstairs: Living room, dining room, fireplace, recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, bathroom with tub. Basement apartment: Living room, kitchen with granite, bathroom with shower. TVs included in both living rooms.

The minimum income requirement for this property is $5,000 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $2,500. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $5,000. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $7,500, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!

If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please complete this form: http://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request

(RLNE5669136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W. Washington have any available units?
714 W. Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbana, IL.
What amenities does 714 W. Washington have?
Some of 714 W. Washington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W. Washington currently offering any rent specials?
714 W. Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W. Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 W. Washington is pet friendly.
Does 714 W. Washington offer parking?
No, 714 W. Washington does not offer parking.
Does 714 W. Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 W. Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W. Washington have a pool?
No, 714 W. Washington does not have a pool.
Does 714 W. Washington have accessible units?
No, 714 W. Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W. Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 W. Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 W. Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 W. Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
