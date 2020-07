Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Brand NEW construction . 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Open concept living room, dining and kitchen. Easy care, wood like floors EVERYWHERE and perfect lighting accents. Top of the line appliances in the gourmet kitchen along with 2 pantries. Living room area has plenty of room for a sectional and a big screen tv. Ceiling fans in every room. Primary master bedroom has a beautiful ensuite bath with double sinks and a huge walk in closet. 2nd bedroom is a nice size and could also serve as a great office. Ceiling fan on the back porch! Huge mud room connects to the 2 car garage and includes washer/dryer hook ups. Storage closets through out. Sorry NO pets and this is a completely NON smoking environment. Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/604-e-harding-dr-urbana-il-61801-usa-unit-61801/57e798b3-e0c9-497e-823f-c5ca906383ce



No Pets Allowed



