Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

411 West California Avenue

411 West California Avenue · (309) 310-2520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,303

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Come see the updates made to this classic home! Experience the new central air conditioning added in July 2020, as well as updates to the back porch and back entry doors. A freshly painted interior greets you as you walk inside onto gleaming wood floors. The recently updated kitchen, with a dishwasher, has plenty of counter space, with a variety of cabinets, including a Lazy Susan, providing ample storage. Stairs take you up to an attic with floors and plenty of headroom, with the downstairs taking you to a full basement that also is the location of the washer and dryer. Located in the heart of a residential area between the University and Downtown Urbana, this is a home that won't last long. Give us a call for details today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 West California Avenue have any available units?
411 West California Avenue has a unit available for $1,303 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 West California Avenue have?
Some of 411 West California Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 West California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 West California Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 West California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 West California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 411 West California Avenue offer parking?
No, 411 West California Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 411 West California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 West California Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 West California Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 West California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 West California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 West California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 West California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 West California Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 West California Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 West California Avenue has units with air conditioning.
