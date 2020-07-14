411 West California Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated

Come see the updates made to this classic home! Experience the new central air conditioning added in July 2020, as well as updates to the back porch and back entry doors. A freshly painted interior greets you as you walk inside onto gleaming wood floors. The recently updated kitchen, with a dishwasher, has plenty of counter space, with a variety of cabinets, including a Lazy Susan, providing ample storage. Stairs take you up to an attic with floors and plenty of headroom, with the downstairs taking you to a full basement that also is the location of the washer and dryer. Located in the heart of a residential area between the University and Downtown Urbana, this is a home that won't last long. Give us a call for details today!