308 West California Avenue - 2
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:52 PM

308 West California Avenue - 2

308 West California Avenue · (217) 888-0745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 180 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Bedroom 2 is the largest bedroom of this 4 bed 4 bath house. Full house is 1762 sf with shared common areas including kitchen, dining room and living room. All rooms furnished, Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, Washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, nice deck on back yard. 4 blocks from campus
4 bed 4 bath house, bedrooms rented individually include private bath. Shared full kitchen with Stove/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer dryer and Kitchen table. Living room is furnished. All bedrooms have bed, private bath, desk, dresser, closet. Rent includes utilities, high speed internet, trash service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 West California Avenue - 2 have any available units?
308 West California Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 West California Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 308 West California Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 West California Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
308 West California Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 West California Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 West California Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 West California Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 West California Avenue - 2 has units with air conditioning.
