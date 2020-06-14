308 West California Avenue - 2

Amenities
Bedroom 2 is the largest bedroom of this 4 bed 4 bath house. Full house is 1762 sf with shared common areas including kitchen, dining room and living room. All rooms furnished, Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, Washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, nice deck on back yard. 4 blocks from campus
4 bed 4 bath house, bedrooms rented individually include private bath. Shared full kitchen with Stove/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer dryer and Kitchen table. Living room is furnished. All bedrooms have bed, private bath, desk, dresser, closet. Rent includes utilities, high speed internet, trash service.