All apartments in Urbana
Find more places like
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Urbana, IL
/
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue

2005 South Cottage Grove Avenue · (217) 388-1119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Urbana
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2005 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue · Avail. Aug 7

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3-bed, 2.5 bath home available for August! - Available for August!

This spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home has many features that will provide a fun and inviting atmosphere! This home has an amazing fenced backyard with trees that tower above creating the perfect shade. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of room for an avid cook or if you have plenty of kitchen appliances! There is a washer/dryer in unit and an unfinished basement that has plenty of storage! $20 monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs. Don't miss the opportunity to have a ton of space for your family!

Call and schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5736374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue have any available units?
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue have?
Some of 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave
Urbana, IL 61802

Similar Pages

Urbana 1 BedroomsUrbana 2 BedroomsUrbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with Washer-DryerUrbana Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILDecatur, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, ILSavoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan UniversityParkland College