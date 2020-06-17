Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3-bed, 2.5 bath home available for August! - Available for August!



This spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home has many features that will provide a fun and inviting atmosphere! This home has an amazing fenced backyard with trees that tower above creating the perfect shade. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of room for an avid cook or if you have plenty of kitchen appliances! There is a washer/dryer in unit and an unfinished basement that has plenty of storage! $20 monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs. Don't miss the opportunity to have a ton of space for your family!



